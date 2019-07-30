ClearPoll (POLL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $388,091.00 and $58.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

