Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Trading Up 3.3%

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,106% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider André Schnabl acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,170 ($27,662.35).

About Clearstar (LON:CLSU)

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

