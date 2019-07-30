CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

