CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.46

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $59.27, with a volume of 170230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,056 shares of company stock worth $1,227,572. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

