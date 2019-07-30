CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNXM stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 1,008,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $965.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

