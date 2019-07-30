Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.78% of Cogent Communications worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $85,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $29,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,744.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,397 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

