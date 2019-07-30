Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 2,158,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $85,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 208,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.