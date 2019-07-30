Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.06. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.36.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

