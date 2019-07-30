Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.56.

NYSE CL opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,519,466 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after buying an additional 146,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $488,436,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

