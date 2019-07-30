Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

