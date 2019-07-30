COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Down 1.8%

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.57, approximately 27,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 347,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36.

About COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.