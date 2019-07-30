Comparing HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HopFed Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp $44.55 million 2.92 $5.67 million N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $531.74 million 3.51 $121.03 million $3.38 11.61

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HopFed Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HopFed Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than HopFed Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HopFed Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp 11.43% 6.43% 0.63% Ameris Bancorp 26.23% 12.01% 1.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of HopFed Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of HopFed Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HopFed Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HopFed Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HopFed Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HopFed Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats HopFed Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also provides loans, such as one-to-four family first mortgages, home equity lines of credit, junior liens, multi-family loans, construction and land loans, non-residential real estate loans, and farm loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer and commercial loans. In addition, the company owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, it invests in the United States government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. As of March 21, 2018, the company operated 18 offices in western Kentucky and middle Tennessee; Heritage Bank Wealth Management of Murray, Kentucky, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Kingston Springs, Tennessee, and Clarksville, Tennessee; and Heritage Mortgage Services of Clarksville, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Brentwood, Tennessee. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

