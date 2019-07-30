Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.66. Compugen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $286,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Compugen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 11.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

