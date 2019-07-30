Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.79. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 13,424 shares traded.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.11. The stock has a market cap of $543.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.38.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,055,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,701,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,116.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

