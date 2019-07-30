Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

