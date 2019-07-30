Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.47

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $616.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.50 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

