Content Value Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.25 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00279555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01561277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00117793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,429,680 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

