Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,652,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,806,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Chatham sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $137,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $617,693. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

