Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of GLW traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90. Corning has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Corning alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.