Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tableau Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 130,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,119. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,063.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

