Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Tableau Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

