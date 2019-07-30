Creativecoin Price Hits $0.0224 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

