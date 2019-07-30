Critical Comparison: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) vs. Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.80 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.22 Scorpio Tankers $585.05 million 2.31 -$190.07 million ($4.56) -5.76

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -38.99% -24.81% -8.75% Scorpio Tankers -23.03% -6.54% -2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers 0 0 8 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 106.42%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pyxis Tankers does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

