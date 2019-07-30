CropLogic (ASX:CLI) Shares Up 14.3%

CropLogic Ltd (ASX:CLI)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 9,081,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.05.

In related news, insider Stephen Silver bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$60,800.00 ($43,120.57). Also, insider John Corbett bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,787.23). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,600,000 shares of company stock worth $140,800.

CropLogic Company Profile (ASX:CLI)

CropLogic Limited provides agronomy services to crop growers in New Zealand and the United States. The company provides infield soil moisture monitoring, infrared aerial imagery, yield prediction, and telemetry services. It also operates a technology platform that enhances crop yield and addresses the issues growers face.

