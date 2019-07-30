Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Volume Hits $318,987.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Tidex and DDEX. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and $318,987.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,852,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,855,228 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Tidex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

