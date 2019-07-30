CryptoPing (PING) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $134,836.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00279554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01551670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.