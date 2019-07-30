CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 315,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

