CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSP stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. CSP has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

