CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,124,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 11,222,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 4,073,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

