Cubic (CUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.88 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.19. Cubic has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

In other Cubic news, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.72.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

