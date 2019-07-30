Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.19

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Compass Point began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

