CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.73 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Zebpay, Koinex and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00943460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, IDCM, Koinex, DragonEX, LBank, Tokenomy, BCEX, Zebpay, Bithumb, Cobinhood, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.