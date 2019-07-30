CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $464.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

