Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:DAC opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Danaos has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.29. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.