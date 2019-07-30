Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.76 ($89.26).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €78.74 ($91.56) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.02. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

