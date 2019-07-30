Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 464,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 8,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

