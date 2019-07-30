Davita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Davita (NYSE:DVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Davita to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Davita to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

