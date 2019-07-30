Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $192.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.29.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

