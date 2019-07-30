Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPDW remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Monday. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74. Deep Down has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 19.61%.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

