DeepOnion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,450.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $23,450.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, SouthXchange, Crex24 and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000624 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055341 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

