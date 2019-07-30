Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.47 million.Del Taco Restaurants also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$0.47-0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TACO. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 1,958,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,178. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $456.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.38%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.