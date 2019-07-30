Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 8,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,165. The firm has a market cap of $835.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.96 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.