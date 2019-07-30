Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) COO Frederec Green Sells 6,828 Shares

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $286,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederec Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $469,799.76.

Shares of DK stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 1,332,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.62.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

