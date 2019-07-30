Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

NASDAQ DELL opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $9,488,625.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,274,202 shares of company stock worth $66,575,243 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,640,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $24,628,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

