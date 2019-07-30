Dent Price Tops $0.0006 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Dent has a total market cap of $44.90 million and $516,103.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, OKEx and Allbit. During the last week, Dent has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01537443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,905,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, WazirX, Liquid, FCoin, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, Binance, Allbit, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

