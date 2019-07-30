Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Investec raised Britvic to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 891.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

