Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €129.45 ($150.53).

Shares of DB1 opened at €124.35 ($144.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €127.02. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €130.70 ($151.98).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

