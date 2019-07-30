Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.67 ($19.38).

DTE stock opened at €15.14 ($17.61) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €15.20.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

