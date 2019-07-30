Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 6,244,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

