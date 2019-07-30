DEX Achieves Market Cap of $13.84 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $13.84 million and $1.79 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.01564641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00117098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

